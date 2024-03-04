Shelton Capital Management Cuts Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,407,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,553,000 after acquiring an additional 756,930 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after acquiring an additional 667,316 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 17,898.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 647,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,699,000 after acquiring an additional 644,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $33,675,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $72.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $76.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.60.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

