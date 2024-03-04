Shelton Capital Management Has $332,000 Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $548,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $548,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,941 shares of company stock worth $1,701,282. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.23.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WBS opened at $47.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.66.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.72%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

