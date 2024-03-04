Shelton Capital Management Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Cognex were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 99.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,119,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,834 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,564,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 17.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,962,000 after acquiring an additional 837,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 19.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,764,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,850,000 after buying an additional 457,242 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Cognex Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $39.99 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.46%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

