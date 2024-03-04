Shelton Capital Management Makes New Investment in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,952,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495,164 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,649 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,536,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

ELS opened at $67.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average is $67.61.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.55%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

