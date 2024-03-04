Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Range Resources by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Range Resources by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Price Performance

NYSE RRC opened at $32.64 on Monday. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.72.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RRC. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

