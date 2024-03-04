Shelton Capital Management Sells 178 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $111.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.46. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. The business had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 103.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

