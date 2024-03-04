Shelton Capital Management Sells 79 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 8,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 313,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,155,000 after buying an additional 13,673 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,719,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $347.10 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $357.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.50.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.67.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

