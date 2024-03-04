Shelton Capital Management Takes Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHK. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $84.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.51. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

