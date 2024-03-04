Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 23,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair lowered Solo Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

DTC opened at $2.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $248.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

