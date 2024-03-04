Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes $99,000 Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 48,483 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 32.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 194,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 48,118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 99,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $277,655.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $190,310.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $277,655.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $153,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,636 shares of company stock worth $827,498. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MacroGenics Trading Up 6.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MacroGenics stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MGNX

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.