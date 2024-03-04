Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Global Ports stock opened at GBX 222 ($2.82) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £151.05 million, a PE ratio of -888.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,053.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 235.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 238.66. Global Ports has a one year low of GBX 139.50 ($1.77) and a one year high of GBX 290 ($3.68).

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.

