Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Global Ports Price Performance
Global Ports stock opened at GBX 222 ($2.82) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £151.05 million, a PE ratio of -888.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,053.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 235.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 238.66. Global Ports has a one year low of GBX 139.50 ($1.77) and a one year high of GBX 290 ($3.68).
About Global Ports
