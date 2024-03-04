Short Interest in AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Declines By 15.4%

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the January 31st total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AddLife AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ADDLF stock opened at C$7.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.94. AddLife AB has a fifty-two week low of C$7.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.94.

AddLife AB (publ) Company Profile

AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, consumables, and reagents primarily to healthcare sector, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates in two segments, Labtech and Medtech. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for haematology, pathology, point-of-care diagnostics, cell biology, genetics, microbiology, virology, molecular biology, clinical chemistry, immunology, consumables, and analytical instruments segments.

