Short Interest in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Decreases By 25.5%

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

WMS stock traded up $4.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.88. The company had a trading volume of 208,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,651. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.03. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $167.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.23.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.