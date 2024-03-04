Short Interest in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Declines By 21.5%

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,100 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the January 31st total of 612,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

BHK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 74,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,256. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 42,922 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

