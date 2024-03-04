Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Rises By 23.2%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the January 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 584.0 days.

OTCMKTS BZLFF traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 24,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,660. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.12. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

