Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Rises By 23.2%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the January 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 584.0 days.
Bunzl Price Performance
OTCMKTS BZLFF traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 24,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,660. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.12. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $41.95.
About Bunzl
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bunzl
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.