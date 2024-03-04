Short Interest in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Increases By 35.4%

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,700 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the January 31st total of 578,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ BYRN traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $11.68. 110,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,003. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $256.96 million, a P/E ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.69. Byrna Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

In other Byrna Technologies news, insider Herbert Hughes sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $62,904.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,138 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 563,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,610,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 237,794 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Byrna Technologies by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.