Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Increases By 33.3%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Clariant Stock Performance
Shares of Clariant stock remained flat at $12.38 during midday trading on Monday. 71 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. Clariant has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $17.81.
Clariant Company Profile
