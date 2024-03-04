Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Increases By 33.3%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Clariant Stock Performance

Shares of Clariant stock remained flat at $12.38 during midday trading on Monday. 71 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. Clariant has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $17.81.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

