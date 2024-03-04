Short Interest in Collective Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNLMF) Decreases By 12.4%

Collective Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNLMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the January 31st total of 229,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.4 days.

Shares of CNLMF remained flat at $2.81 during trading on Monday. Collective Mining has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $5.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36.

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

