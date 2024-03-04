Short Interest in Collective Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNLMF) Decreases By 12.4%

Collective Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNLMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the January 31st total of 229,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.4 days.
Collective Mining Price Performance
Shares of CNLMF remained flat at $2.81 during trading on Monday. Collective Mining has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $5.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36.
Collective Mining Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Collective Mining
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Collective Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.