Short Interest in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Increases By 40.7%

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the January 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 623,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Expensify Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $2.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 41.91% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Expensify’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Expensify

In related news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 26,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $68,044.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at $141,762.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $194,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,398,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,613,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 26,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $68,044.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 420,473 shares of company stock worth $709,347 and sold 369,474 shares worth $887,376. 20.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Expensify by 433.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 85,931 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Expensify in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Expensify in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Expensify in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Expensify by 15.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,131 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

