Short Interest in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Decreases By 21.8%

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,600 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 394,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Femasys from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Femasys Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FEMY stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. Femasys has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEMY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Femasys in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Femasys in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Femasys by 6,394.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Femasys by 2,381.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 52,935 shares during the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

Further Reading

