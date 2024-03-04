Short Interest in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Increases By 13.9%

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the January 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

First Business Financial Services Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $34.08 on Monday. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $36.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 426.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6,011.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

