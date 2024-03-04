Short Interest in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Declines By 19.0%

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,591,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 1,877.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 130,054 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 84,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD opened at $35.23 on Monday. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $38.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $35.03. The company has a market cap of $834.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.1379 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th.

(Get Free Report)

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.