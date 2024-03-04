Short Interest in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Declines By 20.9%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Gilat Satellite Networks Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ GILT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,296. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $326.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.60. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 6.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 30,244 shares during the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gilat Satellite Networks

About Gilat Satellite Networks

(Get Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.