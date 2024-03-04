Short Interest in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Declines By 20.9%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Gilat Satellite Networks Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ GILT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,296. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $326.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.60. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.
