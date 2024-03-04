Short Interest in Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Declines By 21.1%

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,100 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 590,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 604,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Global Tech Industries Group Price Performance
Shares of GTII stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.27. 139,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,336. Global Tech Industries Group has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51.
Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile
