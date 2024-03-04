Short Interest in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Declines By 21.8%

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMCV opened at $69.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $599.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.95. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.34 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.469 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

