Short Interest in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Declines By 21.8%

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:IMCV opened at $69.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $599.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.95. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.34 and a 1 year high of $69.35.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.469 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
