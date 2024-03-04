Short Interest in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Drops By 26.8%

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the January 31st total of 16,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Kingstone Companies Price Performance

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.75 price target (up from $1.20) on shares of Kingstone Companies in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingstone Companies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kingstone Companies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.60% of Kingstone Companies worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.