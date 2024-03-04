Short Interest in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Drops By 25.8%

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Royalty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $549,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MTR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.68. 14,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,248. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. Mesa Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0252 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. The company has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. Mesa Royalty Trust was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

