Short Interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Increases By 31.4%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the January 31st total of 157,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:YGMZ opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. MingZhu Logistics has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MingZhu Logistics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,349 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of MingZhu Logistics worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. The company serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

