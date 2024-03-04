Short Interest in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Declines By 21.2%

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the January 31st total of 175,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pampa Energía from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía

NYSE:PAM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.39. The company had a trading volume of 137,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.69. Pampa Energía has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,675,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.