Short Interest in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Decreases By 25.2%

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,400 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 527,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 462,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SJT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 144,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,097. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.0303 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 56,762.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 198.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 138,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

