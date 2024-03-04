Short Interest in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Decreases By 22.7%

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the January 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 647,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:WH traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,808. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,480,000 after buying an additional 368,601 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 23,253 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,943,000 after buying an additional 178,948 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 125,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after buying an additional 47,280 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,043,000 after purchasing an additional 475,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

