Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.51

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.51 and last traded at C$13.40, with a volume of 51785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.42.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.32. The firm has a market cap of C$980.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.20 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently 940.00%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

