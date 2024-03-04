SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.91

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $905.48 million and $278.23 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00001371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00016153 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00022973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,896.54 or 0.99789502 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.64 or 0.00149379 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007999 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,437,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,437,136.7332158 with 1,276,594,652.3524673 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.93336825 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $373,747,430.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

