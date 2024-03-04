SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Short Interest Update

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,100 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the January 31st total of 674,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 75.0 days.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWYUF opened at $17.09 on Monday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

