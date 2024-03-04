Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $477,435,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $226,302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $176,499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,280,000 after acquiring an additional 674,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $186.72 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.56 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.22 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.65.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $253,940.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,893,699.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $253,940.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,893,699.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,164 shares of company stock worth $103,676,541 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.36.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

