Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $80.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 6.5 %

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.11. 1,128,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.07. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,643,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,712,000 after acquiring an additional 119,695 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 98.2% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 153,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 75,849 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $737,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,747,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,259,000 after purchasing an additional 474,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

