Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Sotera Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Sotera Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 697,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,724. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. Sotera Health has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $310.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 100.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 428.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

