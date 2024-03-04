Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Lansdowne Partners UK LLP

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,853,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,202,000 after buying an additional 447,468 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 16.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,015,000 after buying an additional 523,237 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,843,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,376,000 after purchasing an additional 197,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $5.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $269.62. 1,570,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.10 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.53. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $269.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.