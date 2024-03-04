Square Token (SQUA) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 4th. Square Token has a market cap of $67,749.38 and $105,549.19 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Square Token has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.03274568 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $834.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars.

