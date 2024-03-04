SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 19 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,267.98 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,198.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1,135.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

