SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 239 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYU. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,595,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $109.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $675.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

