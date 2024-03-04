SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,546,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,219 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,926,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,191,000 after acquiring an additional 85,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,945.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,639.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 649,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,988. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Toast from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOST

Toast Trading Up 1.7 %

TOST stock opened at $23.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -45.84 and a beta of 1.78.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.