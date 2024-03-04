SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,387,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,642,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,634,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.9 %

KVUE stock opened at $18.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

