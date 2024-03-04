SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,082,000 after acquiring an additional 194,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,100 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $658,742.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $658,742.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $121,900.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,249 shares of company stock worth $2,691,910. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $39.90 on Monday. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Air Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

