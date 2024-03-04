SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,043 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 116,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 147,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 33,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $46.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

