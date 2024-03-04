SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $149.63 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.25 and a 200-day moving average of $128.46. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.06.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

