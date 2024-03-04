SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 16,757.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 500,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,049,000 after acquiring an additional 497,521 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,625,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Diageo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,520,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $150.71 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEO. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

