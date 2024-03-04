SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in UiPath by 2,005.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. William Blair started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.32.

UiPath Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PATH opened at $23.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -84.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,516.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,000 shares of company stock worth $9,674,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

