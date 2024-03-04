SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,000 at Berenberg Bank

SSE (LON:SSE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 ($29.17) to GBX 2,000 ($25.37) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SSE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SSE from GBX 1,950 ($24.73) to GBX 2,050 ($26.00) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($20.55) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SSE from GBX 2,100 ($26.64) to GBX 2,125 ($26.95) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,969 ($24.97).

SSE stock traded down GBX 5.06 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,636.94 ($20.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,415. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,710.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,692.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,088.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. SSE has a 1-year low of GBX 1,485 ($18.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,932.50 ($24.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. SSE’s payout ratio is 16,603.77%.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

