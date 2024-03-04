St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 955 ($12.11) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($19.03) to GBX 850 ($10.78) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,082.40 ($13.73).

LON STJ opened at GBX 511.80 ($6.49) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.81. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 410.40 ($5.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,301.50 ($16.51). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 639.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 706.51. The stock has a market cap of £2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -25,590.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120,000.00%.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

