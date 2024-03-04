St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 955 ($12.11) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($19.03) to GBX 850 ($10.78) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,082.40 ($13.73).
View Our Latest Research Report on STJ
St. James’s Place Stock Up 1.7 %
St. James’s Place Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120,000.00%.
About St. James’s Place
St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than St. James’s Place
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.